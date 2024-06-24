World Of Frozen To Be Included In Holiday Festivities At Hong Kong Disneyland

For the first time, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s newest land, World of Frozen, is getting in on the holiday fun at the park with special festivities in an Arendelle-style celebration.

What’s Happening:

Get into the holiday spirit for a heartwarming celebration of “A Disney Christmas” at Hong Kong Disneyland

New this year, you can join the festivities with Queens Anna and Elsa and the citizens of Arendelle at World of Frozen in an Arendelle-style holiday celebration.

World of Frozen, the world’s first and largest Frozen themed land, opened on November 20th of last year, inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ films, Frozen and Frozen 2 , which are among the biggest animated films of all time, World of Frozen transports guests to the cinematic and living land – Arendelle.

themed land, opened on November 20th of last year, inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ films, and which are among the biggest animated films of all time, World of Frozen transports guests to the cinematic and living land – Arendelle. World of Frozen is the next level of immersive storytelling like never before, with the new holiday experience only adding and enhancing the new land.

Elsewhere at Hong Kong Disneyland for the holidays, guests will also be able to snap a picture with Duffy and Friends in their all-new holiday outfits at Duffy and Friends Playhouse, or enjoy returning favorites such as “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball,” “A Holiday Wish-Come-True” Tree Lighting Ceremony and so much more.

“A Disney Christmas” launches at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort later this year in mid-november and runs through Jan. 1st, 2025.

For assistance in traveling to Hong Kong Disneyland or any other Disney Destination, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel