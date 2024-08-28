4K Review: Sony Treats “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Right with Picture-Perfect Presentation and Exclusive Bonus Feature

Disney has held strong at the summer box office, a trend that began with the May 10th release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Part of a franchise that began in 1968, the enduring success of Planet of the Apes is comparable to Star Wars, albeit on a smaller scale. With lengthy gaps between installments and the newest films playing within a prequel era of the story, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set 300 years after the last installment (War of the Planet of the Apes), and viewers need to know only a few things to get into the story: That this takes place in a future where apes have evolved, humans have regressed, and clans are fighting for supremacy. Now available on home video via Disney’s new physical media distribution deal with Sony, this review examines the comprehensive 4K Ultra-HD release.

Noa (Owen Teague) is the future heir of his peaceful clan of apes, but when the king of a conquering clan, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand, Lost), destroys his home, Noa’s life is forced on a different path. Seeking refuge with a wise orangutan named Raka (Peter Maco, The Orville) and forging an unlikely bond with a feral human they call “Nova” (Freya Allan, The Witcher), Noa sets out to reclaim what was lost. But saving Noa’s future will also force him to reconcile with a past he knew nothing about.

While Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is its own easily accessible and self-contained story, it also serves as a wonderful companion to the previous trilogy (Rise, Dawn, and War of the Planet of the Apes). Writer/director Wes Ball (The Maze Runner trilogy) has crafted a story that deals with Caesar’s legacy, who is now viewed as a god-like deity that clans (like Proximus Caesar’s) want others to follow the teachings of. The franchise has always leaned into current events to craft stories, and Kingdom deals with themes of religious wars and Earth’s power to heal itself against mankind’s destruction.

Sony’s physical media release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes offers a significant perk for 4K Ultra-HD buyers – an exclusive Blu-Ray disc of bonus features with a feature-length side-by-side work-in-progress cut of the film and an optional feature-length commentary. As of this review, this bonus version of the film is only available on this disc bundled with the 4K release and doesn’t come bundled with any other version (Blu-Ray, DVD, or digital). Featuring storyboards, animatics, previs, motion capture footage, and unaltered location shoots, the feature is as eye-opening to the filmmaking process as Peter Jackson’s immersive bonus features from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, fitting because there’s a lot of Weta (and Andy Serkis) to be found throughout the footage shown.

Bonus Features

4K EXCLUSIVE – Inside the Lens: The Raw Cut (2:24:47) – A full-length alternative cut with a split-screen comparison between the final cut of the film and a version with unfinished VFX with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball, editor Dan Zimmerman and VFX supervisor Erik Winquist.

Inside the Forbidden Zone: Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (23:25) – Join director Wes Ball, cast and crew as they expand the Planet of the Apes legacy for a new generation. Travel to the outdoor production in Australia, train at Ape School, and discover the practical and motion capture techniques in building a breathtaking Kingdom.

14 Deleted/Extended Scenes with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball (32:15) SC 003: Noa, Soona, Anaya Climb First Ledge (2:05) SC 006: Noa, Soona, Anaya Post-Egg Climb (1:00) SC 020: Noa / Soona Hammock Talk (2:01) SC 033: Lightning & Sylva On Hunt (1:01) SC 040: Eagle Clan Prisoners (1:33) SC 046: Noa Dreams Of Father (1:08) SC 051A – A053: Noa Meets Raka In Temple, Raka Shows Him Out (3:33) SC 057: Lightning & Sylva At Noa's Campfire (1:20) SC 058: Noa & Raka Leave Airport (1:46) SC 062: Noa Chases Down Mae, Encounters Marauders (7:50) SC 076: Noa & Mae Talk About Dreams (3:11) SC A120: Entering Silo (1:24) SC 122: Anaya Stumbles (1:00) SC 152: Beach Walk – Ape Exodus (2:23)



Video

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes looks stunning in this 4K Ultra-HD presentation. The film retains its cinematic 2.39:1 aspect ratio, and the depth and richness of this forested world call to mind the presentation of James Cameron’s Avatar in 4K. This is a flawless and detailed transfer, offering so much fine detail from start to finish.

(Note: The 4K release does not offer the ability to watch the film on Blu-Ray in 1080p outside of the picture-in-picture experience, aside from the included digital copy, which is also in 4K where available.)

Audio

The 4K disc’s main audio mix is an immersive Dolby Atmos track, which allows it to maximize your home theater’s setup. Sound effects and score filled my home theater’s 7.1 surround rear channels. Additional audio options include a stereo Dolby Digital descriptive audio track, plus Spanish Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus and French 5.1 Dolby Digital.

Packaging & Design

While this isn’t Sony’s first Disney-owned release under the new deal (that would be The First Omen), this is the first I’ve had the chance to review. The standard 4K release (also available in a SteelBook option) includes a metallic, embossed slipcover, the shape of which covers the entire outer edges (Disney’s previous 4K slipcovers had rounded edges on the front and back, leaving gaps at the top and bottom of the spines). Both discs in this release have disc art, housed on both sides of the interior of a standard black Blu-Ray case. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. Aside from the fine print, there’s no Sony branding to be found anywhere on the packaging or its contents. Both discs feature the same menu of animated key art set to score.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re new to the Planet of the Apes franchise or a longtime fan, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a solid film. Sony’s 4K Ultra-HD release feels definitive, offering perfect picture and sound, an exclusive way to go behind the scenes, plus a making-of documentary and deleted/extended scenes.

Purchase Options

