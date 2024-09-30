ABC News Announces Expansive Coverage Surrounding Vice Presidential Debate On Oct. 1

ABC News has announced their expansive amount of coverage and analysis surrounding the Vice Presidential Debate on Tuesday, October 1st.

ABC Network coverage will launch with a one-hour linear and streaming special report, Race For The White House , starting at 8:00 PM EDT.

, starting at 8:00 PM EDT. World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir leads the network’s coverage, joined by: ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis Chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz Chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl Chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce Senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor Eva Pilgrim Chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman Chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell Senior national correspondent Terry Moran National correspondent Mireya Villarreal Correspondent Elizabeth Schulze Washington, D.C., bureau chief Rick Klein

anchor and managing editor David Muir leads the network’s coverage, joined by: Contributors Donna Brazile, Chris Christie and Reince Priebus will provide analysis for the network and streaming coverage.

ABC News Live will have coverage all day ahead of the debate on October 1st.

Race for the White House coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT anchored by Davis, followed by the live pre-debate special anchored by Muir at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT anchored by Davis, followed by the live pre-debate special anchored by Muir at 8:00 p.m. EDT. This will be followed by the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate simulcast with post-debate analysis immediately following the conclusion.

Davis will continue live Race for the White House post-debate coverage beginning at 11:00 p.m. EDT.

post-debate coverage beginning at 11:00 p.m. EDT. ABC News programs including World News Tonight with David Muir, Good Morning America, GMA3: What You Need to Know and a special edition of Nightline anchored by Karl will cover the debate before and after it takes place.

and a special edition of anchored by Karl will cover the debate before and after it takes place. Additional special programming will include the following: The View – welcoming former Gov. Chris Christie to the table for “The Political View” on Wednesday, Oct. 2, to discuss the debate with the co-hosts. ABC News Radio – a live, one-hour preview show from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. EDT hosted by national correspondent Alex Stone and with reports by White House correspondent Karen Travers, national correspondent Steven Portnoy, political analyst Steve Roberts and national politics reporter Brittany Shepherd, among others. ABC News Radio will also provide affiliate stations with one-minute special reports throughout the evening, as well as broadcasting a live simulcast of the debate, followed by a live post-show concluding at 11:00 p.m. EDT. ABC News’ political team will join host Brad Mielke on ABC Audio’s daily news podcast Start Here on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. ABC News Digital and 538 will provide coverage of the vice presidential debate, including a live blog with real-time analysis and fact-checking, key moments, main takeaways and post-debate breakdowns that include further context on the policy issues discussed and what polling may indicate about the debate performance of the candidates. ABC NewsOne will be reporting live from the debate site in New York with reporter Reena Roy. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.



