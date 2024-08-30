ABC7 Bay Area Becomes the Exclusive Home of the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade

ABC7 Bay Area and the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce have entered into a six-year agreement making the network the exclusive broadcast home to the city’s world-renowned Lunar New Year celebrations.

What’s Happening:

In addition to airing in the San Francisco area, the Lunar New Year festivities will also be available to viewers nationwide across ABC7’s broadcast and streaming platforms.

Year-round special coverage will also be produced, highlighting the city’s extraordinary month-long Lunar New Year celebrations, beginning with the welcoming of the Year of the Snake in 2025.

The six-year commitment to the community begins with the 2025 parade and runs through the 2030 parade.

ABC7 Presents: The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade will be available to all audiences live, Saturday, February 15th, 2025, on all ABC7 streaming platforms and will broadcast in its entirety on ABC7/KGO-TV.

will be available to all audiences live, Saturday, February 15th, 2025, on all ABC7 streaming platforms and will broadcast in its entirety on ABC7/KGO-TV. Additionally, ABC7 Bay Area will produce a one-hour special program bringing the most colorful moments of the parade to viewers in the days after.

The parade will also stream live on ABC News Live and Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Tom Ciborowski, ABC7 President and General Manager: “We are incredibly honored to be the new official broadcaster of a truly San Francisco tradition that dates back to the California gold rush. We can’t think of a better home for the parade than ABC7.”

About the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade:

Named one of the Top 10 parades in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association, the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is one of the few remaining nighttime illuminated parades in North America and the biggest parade celebrating the lunar new year outside of Asia.

The parade starts at 2nd and Market Streets, goes around Union Square and ends at Kearny Street and Columbus Ave. The distance of the parade route is approximately 1.3 miles. The parade is a free event for all to attend.