Ben Affleck’s “Air” to Make Broadcast Debut on ABC

The Ben Affleck starring and directed film Air is set to make its broadcast debut in just a couple of weeks on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- From award-winning director Ben Affleck, Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.
- This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.
- Air will make its broadcast debut Tuesday, June 11th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
