Ben Affleck’s “Air” to Make Broadcast Debut on ABC

The Ben Affleck starring and directed film Air is set to make its broadcast debut in just a couple of weeks on ABC.

What’s Happening:

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.

reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Air will make its broadcast debut Tuesday, June 11th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

More ABC News: