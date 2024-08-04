Former ESPN President Honored With Jimmy V. Spirit Award

George Bodenheimer, former president of ESPN, was honored at the 27th Annual V Foundation Wine Celebration which raised more than $10 million, according to ABC7.
What’s Happening:
- Back in 1993, The V Foundation for Cancer Research, was founded by ESPN and renowned basketball coach Jim Valvano, with a singular mission: to achieve Victory Over Cancer.
- Since its inception in 1993, after an inspiring speech at that year’s ESPY awards, the V Foundation has allocated over $353 million in grants for cancer research across the nation, solidifying its position as a leading advocate for cutting-edge cancer research. Through the generosity of donors, the Foundation has an endowment covering administrative expenses, ensuring that 100% of direct contributions support the most promising cancer research conducted by exceptional scientists from diverse backgrounds, investigating various cancer types in all stages of the cancer journey – from the lab to the clinic.
- At the 27th Annual V Foundation Wine Celebration in Napa Valley on Saturday night, George Bodenheimer, former president of ESPN, was honored with the Jimmy V Spirit Award.
- By the end of the gala on Saturday night, they raised $10.5 million. The night's event pushed the foundation's fundraising total past $400 million, all of which is going directly to cancer research.
What They’re Saying:
- George Bodenheimer: "I'm humbled to receive this award. This Jimmy V Spirit Award. It means an awful lot to me. I love the V Foundation, and to receive this recognition, is truly, I'm honored… It's a lot of hard work for over 30 years to grow it to what it is, and all inspired by that wonderful speech that evening.”
- Shane Jacobson, the CEO of the V Foundation: "In Jimmy V's famous ESPY speech he said, 'don't give up, don't ever give up,' and we really haven't. He says it takes a truly special person to take home the award having only handed it out a few times. George Bodenheimer embodies the don't ever give-up spirit, he's given his heart and he's given his soul to the V Foundation.”
