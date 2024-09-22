The Reimagined “Matlock:” A Show that Combines Justice, Age, and Lifelong Learning

CBS’ reimagined Matlock is far from your average reboot. It brings together themes of justice, societal blind spots, and lifelong learning, with a unique focus on older women in a world that often underestimates them. At the Summer 2024 TCA Press Tour, the cast and creators of Matlock – including Kathy Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, and Eric Christian Olsen – shared insights into the show’s nuanced characters and storylines.

At the heart of Matlock is Madeline “Matty” Matlock, played by the legendary Kathy Bates. Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman set out to write a show that shines a spotlight on the often-overlooked experiences of older women. “When I wrote this originally, I had a guiding principle,” revealed Jennie Snyder Urman. “I wanted to write about how older women are overlooked in society, and I gave myself a challenge. I wanted our heroine to be constantly telling the audience that she’s being underestimated, and then I wanted the audience to enjoy watching her take advantage of that underestimation… By the end, I wanted to still be able to shock the audience when they realize that they, too, have underestimated Madeline Matlock.”​

For Kathy Bates, stepping into the role of Matty was an opportunity to explore a character with multiple layers – someone who isn’t just an experienced lawyer but also a woman navigating complex relationships at work and home. “I get to play all of those levels with everything I’ve learned in the last 50 years,” Kathy Bates said. “There’s a struggle between her relationship with her husband and this new relationship she’s having at work with this woman she so admires. I love playing all those facets of this character… I just feel so lucky to be able to do all of that in one person and in the same episode.” Bates also noted that while Matty might appear to be more honest at home, even in those personal moments, there’s a layer of complexity to her interactions, which adds to the depth of her character.

The woman Matty admires is Olympia, played by Skye P. Marshall. The actress praised Jennie Snyder Urman’s vision for building a world that feels natural and inclusive. “She [Jennie Snyder Urman] did this because we are a representation of New York City, we are a representation of a law firm,” Skye P. Marshall explained. “I’m just happy that we all have caught up with Jennie.”​ And while the actress may not be able to identify yet with Matty’s position as an underestimated senior citizen, she described getting this big break at the age of 39 as something Matty could relate to. “I’m not 25 years old, and this is my first TCA,” Skye shared. “I keep choking and telling myself not to cry because this was a part of my vision board… It’s a true honor and a privilege.”

One of the core themes of Matlock, both in its original version and the reboot, is the idea of being underestimated. “I started watching [the original Matlock] after I got the part,” Jason Ritter shared. “The beating heart of Matlock – someone being underestimated and being smarter than everyone else – was still present. And everything else was new.” While the name and recurring theme may be the same, this reboot offers an entirely new viewing experience.

“There was a lot of discussion about what a new Matlock, a reimagination, would look like,” executive producer Eric Christian Olsen explained. “The philosophy of getting somebody who’s lived and loved and lost to take you by the hand on this journey for justice is a beautiful echo of the sentiment of that original show.” This approach allows Matlock to tell a richer, more nuanced story, highlighting the wisdom that comes with age and experience while still retaining the core elements that made the original show so beloved.

Matlock doesn’t just explore themes of justice and representation – it also highlights intergenerational relationships, particularly through the lens of Matty’s dynamic with younger characters. Leah Lewis, who plays Sarah, noted how the show reflects the importance of learning across generations, both for the characters and for the audience. “My character doesn’t really take a liking to Matty right away,” Leah explained. “But I also think that is a really big defining factor 0 her coming to terms with her own age and understanding the strengths in other people with older age as well. So I think it’s a really important message.”​

David Del Rio, who plays Billy, summed up one of the most poignant themes in Matlock: the idea that we never stop learning. “What this show does super well is you never stop being a student ever,” David said. “These characters continue to learn things about each other… It also imitates life as well because we’re all learning from each other constantly, and it really bleeds into our characters.”​

CBS' Matlock is more than just a reboot – it’s a series that pushes the boundaries of what a legal procedural can be. With its focus on age, representation, and the power of lifelong learning, the show offers a fresh take on a familiar format while paying homage to its original roots. Whether it’s watching Matty navigate her professional and personal relationships or seeing how the characters evolve, audiences are in for a journey full of surprises, heart, and wisdom.

Catch an early premiere of Matlock tonight at 8/7c on CBS, with an encore airing on Thursday, October 10th at 9/8c, the show’s regular night and time. Episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ as they air.