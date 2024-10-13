Colter Shaw’s World Expands: What Fans Can Expect from “Tracker” Season 2

“He’s built this [makeshift family], and whether it’s working or not, you just have to keep watching and see,” Tracker star and executive producer Justin Hartley said during a TCA press conference for Season 2 of the hit CBS action drama. Tracker was a breakout hit, becoming the top scripted series of the 2023-2024 season. As Season 2 approaches, the cast and creators teased how Colter Shaw’s world will expand, offering fans deeper character explorations and new challenges.

Justin Hartley, who plays Colter Shaw, emphasized the emotional complexity of his character and the relationships he has built. “I loved the character,” Hartley explained. “He’s a hero, but he’s not an anti-hero. He’s not haunted by his past in a way that negatively impacts how he deals with people. It’s something very masculine about leading with his heart.” Reflecting on the challenges Colter faces in Season 2, Hartley noted, “He’s trying to fill this void in his life because of his missing family. But there’s this one thing, as smart as he is, that he can’t seem to get out of his own way. The complexity of that just fascinates me.”

Fiona Rene, who portrays lawyer Reenie Green, hinted at the growth of her character and her relationship with Colter. “Reenie’s trying to open her own business this season,” Rene explained. “She’s always had this drive to help Colter, but in Season 2, she’s stepping up in a bigger way. And Velma’s going to be involved right from the ground floor of that.” She continued, “It’s not just about legal work anymore. It’s about building something that supports Colter in new ways. But at the same time, Reenie is standing on her own two feet.”

Abby McEnany, who plays Velma Bruin, provided some lighthearted insight into her character’s expanded role in Season 2. “I’m probably fixing stuff, you know? There’s a leaky faucet,” McEnany joked. “But seriously, Velma’s always been this steady force for Colter behind the scenes. Now, as Reenie branches out, Velma will be right there, helping her build this new business while still managing Colter’s operations.” She added, “Velma’s role is expanding in ways people might not expect. It’s going to be fun to see how she handles all of that.”

Eric Graise, who plays tech expert Bobby Exley, teased that his character will take on a slightly more active role in Season 2.“Bobby’s always been behind the screen, helping out with tech,” Graise said. “But this season, we’ll see him get more involved in the field. There’s some cool stuff that Bobby’s working on that will play a big part in how Colter solves certain cases.”

Executive producers Ken Olin and Elwood Reid discussed the show’s overall direction and how Season 2 will build on the foundation laid in the first season. “We don’t want to give too much away about Colter,” Reid noted. “The minute we reveal too much, we lose some of the mystery that makes him compelling. So, in Season 2, you’ll get small pieces of his past, but it’s all about pacing.”

Olin expanded on the visual and thematic scope of the show, saying, “We wanted to create space for Colter’s world to expand, not just through new locations but through deeper emotional connections with the people around him.”

Reid added, “We’re going to see a lot more about his family and the dysfunction he came from. There are secrets, especially with his sister, that will come to light. We planted something in Episode 13 last season, and that’s going to play a big part in what’s revealed this year.”

With new mysteries, deeper relationships, and evolving dynamics among Colter’s allies, Tracker Season 2 promises to delve further into the complex world of its central character. As Justin Hartley summed it up: “There’s a lot more to Colter that we’re going to explore, and I think fans are going to love where this season takes him.”

Season 2 of Tracker premieres Sunday, October 13th at 8/7c on CBS, with new episodes moving to 9/8c beginning November 3rd. Episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ live and after air.