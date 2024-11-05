Celebrate Winter at Discovery Cube

Discovery Cube in Orange County and Los Angeles have announced their lineup of winter events, including the return of the popular Winter Lights at their OC location.
What’s Happening:
- Discovery Cube SoCal is celebrating the beginning of the winter holiday season by announcing a new slate of activities guests can check out throughout the next few months.
- First up marks the return of the Winter Lights Holiday Musical and Festival. From November 23rd through December 23rd, enjoy the holiday musical filled with songs, snow, and characters like a science fair and a robot toaster. You can purchase tickets for the Discovery Cube OC offering for as low as $9 here.
- On November 10th, Discovery Cube Orange County is hosting a free event for students interested in S.T.E.M. The 2nd Annual Lysanne Sebastian Women in Science Symposium will allow attendees to hear from five female scientists who will share their experiences and career journeys in space, chemistry, life science, and the environment. You can sign up for the event here.
- Kids ranging from K-5 can attend Discovery Cube’s Camp Discovery Winter this winter break in both OC and LA. The four day adventures consist of the JR Bot Adventures (for grades K-2) and Gadget Quest (grades 3-5) for science-packed fun. The camp runs 9AM-2PM from December 30th to January 3rd in Orange County and December 17th through 20th in Los Angeles. Members can sign up for the event for $210 with non-member pricing sitting at $240. Register for Camp Discovery here.
- Discovery Cube Los Angeles is celebrating 10 years of exploration. From November 13 through 17th, guests can pick up tickets for just $10 when you use the code 10YEARS. Don’t forget to check out Elements Gift Store for commemorative merchandise of the museum’s 10th anniversary. Buy tickets here.
- Now open at Discovery Cube Los Angeles, join the fight for justice at The DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers exhibit. Featuring Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more, you won’t want to miss this immersive adventure. Learn more about the exclusive Discovery Cube LA exhibit here.
- Also at Discovery Cube LA, celebrate the new year at their Noon Year’s Eve at the Cube event. With a massive balloon drop, a DJ, and apple cider, this event is the perfect way to ring in the new year. Tickets for the popular event are on sale now.
- Registration for The Science of Gingerbread, the largest gingerbread competition in SoCal, is now open. Submissions can be dropped off at either Discovery Cube location before November 23rd with winning designs being on display until January 5th. You can find more information for the competition here.
