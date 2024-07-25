Photos: Disney Bundle Programs Celebrated in Booth At San Diego Comic-Con

As part of the Expo Floor at San Diego Comic-Con, fans can get immersed in the worlds of the programming that they can find on Disney+ and Hulu, all at the Disney Bundle Booth!

The presence at San Diego Comic-Con is perfect as Disney has announced a brand new streaming bundle, which features Disney+. Hulu, and Max.

All qualifying new and existing subscribers can purchase the bundle for $16.99/month with ads and $29.99/month without ads – a savings of up to 38% compared with the price of the services purchased separately.

The premium offering brings the three popular streaming services together all through a single monthly subscription, while providing a wide selection of content from the biggest and most beloved portfolio of brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros., and many more.

In support of the launch, a coordinated, cross-platform national marketing campaign kicks off today and is focused on each streamer’s collection of fan-favorite TV series, films and characters. The carefully tailored campaign includes a robust blitz across national broadcast, social, digital, and owned-and-operated channels.

This new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to the incredible breadth and depth of three complementary libraries including some of the greatest franchises like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Disney’s Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, and Toy Story and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Batman, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. In addition, subscribers can also enjoy an upcoming slate of must-watch premieres including Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Hulu (Aug 27), Agatha All Along on Disney+ (Sept 18) and The Penguin on Max (Sept).

The booth also includes a celebration of Doctor Who, which fans can now see streaming on Disney+. In the series, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds.

Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

