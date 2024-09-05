Disney Halts “The Graveyard Book” Film After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Neil Gaiman

According to Variety, Disney is putting a pause on the film The Graveyard Book after sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is putting a halt on its film based on The Graveyard Book after sexual assault allegations against the book’s author, Neil Gaiman.
- The film has not been officially canceled as of yet, but development has been put on pause after these claims about Gaiman, although he has had no involvement with the film.
- In a report on July 3rd, 2003, Gaiman was accused of sexually assaulting a woman referred to as K, as well as in 2022, a woman named Scarlett.
- Scarlett alleges that in a bath at his New Zealand home, Gaiman sexually assaulted her when she was his child's nanny.
- According to Tortoise, the report stated, “Scarlett alleges that Gaiman sexually assaulted her within hours of their first meeting in February 2022 in a bath at his New Zealand residence, where she worked as a nanny to his child. Tortoise understands that Gaiman’s account is that they only “cuddled” and “made out” in the bath and that he had established consent for this. His position is that, over the three-week sexual relationship that followed, they only ever engaged in consensual digital penetration.”
- K states she met Gaiman in Sarasota, Florida, in 2003 at a book signing when she was 18 years old.
- According to Tortoise, the report stated, “She began a romantic relationship with him when she turned 20, and Gaiman was in his mid-40s, but alleges that she submitted to rough and painful sex that “she neither wanted nor enjoyed.” In one incident, she alleges Gaiman penetrated her despite her asking him not to as she was suffering from a painful infection. Gaiman’s position is that he denies any unlawful behavior with K and is disturbed by her allegations.”
- The investigation is currently underway.
