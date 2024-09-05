Disney Halts “The Graveyard Book” Film After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Neil Gaiman

According to Variety, Disney is putting a pause on the film The Graveyard Book after sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman.

What’s Happening:

Disney is putting a halt on its film based on The Graveyard Book after sexual assault allegations against the book’s author, Neil Gaiman.

after sexual assault allegations against the book’s author, Neil Gaiman. The film has not been officially canceled as of yet, but development has been put on pause after these claims about Gaiman, although he has had no involvement with the film.

In a report on July 3rd, 2003, Gaiman was accused of sexually assaulting a woman referred to as K, as well as in 2022, a woman named Scarlett.

Scarlett alleges that in a bath at his New Zealand home, Gaiman sexually assaulted her when she was his child's nanny.

According to Tortoise

K states she met Gaiman in Sarasota, Florida, in 2003 at a book signing when she was 18 years old.

According to Tortoise

The investigation is currently underway.