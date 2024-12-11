Disney Cruise Line Looking for Performers for the Inaugural Cast On the Disney Destiny

Disney Auditions announced a casting call for multiple roles in the inaugural cast for the Disney Destiny on Disney Cruise Line.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Auditions revealed a casting call for various roles in the first cast on Disney Destiny, with rehearsals set to begin in mid-2025, followed by an onboard contract. Disney Cruise Line is specifically seeking singer/actors and character performers.
- Auditions will take place in London, but the location has not been revealed yet.
- The pre-registration will take place on January 13, 2025. The dates that have been given are:
- January 13, 2025 – Singer/Actor (pre-registration)
- January 13, 2025 – Character Performers (open call)
- January 17, 2025 – Singer/Actor Call Back
Job Requirements:
- If selected, performers will be hired as crew members and must complete all application, pre-employment, and onboarding procedures.
- Agreeing to Disney's grooming standards and employment requirements is essential.
- All performers must be at least 18 years old and demonstrate fluency in English, including comprehension, speaking, and writing abilities.
- Travel will be required.
- They strongly encourage performers from diverse cultural backgrounds to audition.
- The Disney Destiny’s Maiden Voyage is scheduled for November 20, 2025, as part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
