Disney Treasure Features a “Kiss Goodnight” Show with “Aladdin” Tunes

With the debut of a new class of ship for Disney Cruise Line with the Disney Wish came a new favorite element that can not be found on the older ships – a pleasant light show in the Grand Hall. The Disney Treasure carries that element over, and it too does this light show every evening on its spectacular central light fixture in the Grand Hall.

The small show, termed the “Kiss Goodnight” happens several times each evening, with a new show every night. Sometimes, this is themed to a theme night aboard, “Pirates IN the Caribbean” is a great example.

With Aladdin, Jasmine, and Magic Carpet as the atrium statue, all things Aladdin (the 1992 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios) take over nearly every inch of the Grand Hall. Similar to the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, which borrows the songs from Cinderella in its Grand Hall (where Cinderella is the statue), songs from Aladdin make up the bulk of the nightly shows.

One of the performances features the song, “Arabian Nights,” also from Aladdin, carrying over the prominent theme of the Grand Hall. Interestingly, a line from the song is cut out and replaced by the sound of blowing sand, but it’s not the line that most Disney fans would immediately think of. You can check out the full spectacle, complete with fiber optics surrounding the space, in our video below.

For more…TREASURE…that can be found in the Grand Hall, be sure to check out our post here.

Currently in previews, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.

