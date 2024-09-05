ESPN Set to Use AI Generated Game Recaps for Underserved Sports This Weekend

This weekend, fans will see AI-generated game recaps of underserved sporting events that will appear on ESPN digital platforms.

What’s Happening:

This weekend, ESPN will try something new by experimenting with AI-generated content.

They plan to use AI technology to produce text game recaps of select sporting events, which fans can see on ESPN digital platforms.

This will include Friday, September 6th, for the National Women’s Soccer League and Saturday, September 7th, for the Premier Lacrosse League, as well as summaries for all past games this season.

They state that this will provide fans with content that was previously unavailable.

Currently, these sports do not have game recaps on ESPN Digital platforms, and they say this is “a tool to augment existing coverage-not replace it.”

Each recap will be reviewed by a human editor to make sure it is accurate.

They are hoping that this will allow the staff to focus on different features and breaking news coverage.

What They're Saying:

ESPN Chairman, Jimmy Pitaro: “AI is not the awful, terrible disruptor that many people think it will be. I personally believe that AI will be very helpful and beneficial to the sports industry and sports fans, and we’re starting to see that.”