Li Jun Li Joins Nicolas Cage as Series Regular in Amazon’s “Spider-Noir” Series

Babylon star Li Jun Li has joined the cast of Spider-Noir, the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, as a series regular.

tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. Li will play a singer at the premier nightclub in New York.

In addition to Cage, she joins Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, who also recently joined the cast.

Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series, which Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot developed with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal – who also serve as executive producers.

– Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal – who also serve as executive producers. Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel, then globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

