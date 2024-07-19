Li Jun Li Joins Nicolas Cage as Series Regular in Amazon’s “Spider-Noir” Series

Babylon star Li Jun Li has joined the cast of Spider-Noir, the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, as a series regular.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Li Jun Li is set for a series regular role opposite Nicolas Cage in Spider-Noir.
- Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.
- Li will play a singer at the premier nightclub in New York.
- In addition to Cage, she joins Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, who also recently joined the cast.
- Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series, which Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot developed with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal – who also serve as executive producers.
- Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel, then globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.
More Marvel News:
