Marvel Studios Responds To Allegations From “X-/Men ’97” Creator

In the midst of a high-profile dispute between X-Men ‘97 creator Beau DeMayo, Marvel Studios has quickly responded to claims made by DeMayo with a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios fired Beau DeMayo, creator of the hit series, X-Men ‘97, for “mysterious reasons” with DeMayo revealing that he will allegedly not be credited on the second season of the series, which was teased at last weekend’s D23 Event.

DeMayo was a frequent user of social media, so reports point out that Marvel terminating him over one post that was similar to many others he had posted in the past, including ones that share X-Men tidbits and even a non-explicit OnlyFans account, would stretch credulity.

is nominated for the episode “Remember It.” Marvel has reportedly tapped Matthew Chauncey to write season three as a result of the firing.

Another social media post came from DeMayo after the initial publication of The Hollywood Reporter article, saying "The truth will be revealed.