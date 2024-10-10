Official Trailer Released for the Live Action Series “Nautilus”

The show was originally developed for Disney+ before the streamer passed on it.
Amazon has revealed the first trailer for the live action series Nautilus.

  • The first trailer for the live action series Nautilus has been released.
  • While the series will now be on Amazon’s Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland, was purchased by AMC Networks in the United States, and will premiere on Stan in Australia, it was originally intended for Disney+.
  • Nautilus is inspired by Jules Verne’s classic Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, explores the backstory of Captain Nemo, an Indian prince who has been robbed of his heritage and family.
  • The narrative follows his journey as he commandeers a powerful prototype submarine and flees into the Indian Ocean with a crew, determined to seek vengeance against the East India Mercantile Company.

  • Shazad Latif
  • Georgia Flood
  • Thierry Fremont
  • Céline Menville

  • Richard E Grant
  • Anna Torv
  • Noah Taylor

