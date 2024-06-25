“Pirates of the Caribbean” Actor Tamayo Perry Passes Away After Shark Attack

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pirates of the Caribbean actor and surfer passed away at the age of 49 due to a shark attack.

What's Happening:

Tamayo Perry has passed away at the age of 49 due to a shark attack.

He was known as a legendary Honolulu surfer and lifeguard, and he also played one of the buccaneers in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

franchise. The Emergency Services Department announced at a press conference that Perry was attacked by a shark and died on Sunday near Goat Island.

Just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to emergency calls, stating that a surfer had been attacked around Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

The Honolulu Ocean Safety team responded and brought his body back to shore, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Surfer Today

Ocean Safety personnel posted warnings along the beach about potential sharks in the water after his death.

What They're Saying:

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi: “It’s just a tragic loss. Tamayo was a legendary water man and highly respected. He grew up right over here, and was just a great member of our Ocean Safety Team. So you get a call like this on a Sunday afternoon, it’s just really hard to imagine.”