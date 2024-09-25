Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces Lineup For This Year’s Induction Ceremony To Be Livestreamed on Disney+

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has added a star-studded list of performers and presenters that will induct the 2024 class during a special ceremony that will be live streamed on Disney+, and later presented on ABC.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has announced their lineup of special guests and performers who will take the stage to present, perform, and honor this year’s inductees.

This will all take place in a special and highly anticipated Induction Ceremony on October 19th, which will stream live on Disney+ starting at 7:00 PM EDT/4:00 PM PDT. After the live stream, the broadcast will be available for rewatch following the ceremony.

ABC will later air highlights and standout moments in their own primetime special, slated for Wednesday, January 1st from 8:00 – 11:00 PM, which will also be available the next day on Hulu

The newly confirmed presenters and performers include:

This year’s inductees that will be honored during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest, along with Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton for Musical Influence, and Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield for Musical Excellence, as well as Suzanne De Passe for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation: “ Every year the biggest names in music, film and culture step onto the stage at our ceremony to pay tribute to the iconic inductees whose music has defined generations. These are once-in-a-lifetime moments created that will be remembered forever.”

