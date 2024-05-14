New Docuseries Inspired by Popular Podcast “Scamanda” Coming to ABC This Fall

The hugely popular podcast Scamanda is getting the docuseries treatment thanks to ABC News Studios, with a primetime airing on ABC this fall.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline

, a docuseries based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name. Scamanda tells the story of Amanda Riley — a wife, mother, blogger and Christian — whose tragic cancer tale captivates thousands. But Amanda has a secret that she’s dying to keep, and after an anonymous tip to an investigative reporter, her own words may prove to be her downfall.

Produced by Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television, for ABC News Studios, Scamanda is set to air Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. this fall.

Further details will be released in the coming weeks.

