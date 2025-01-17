Celebrate Storm’s 50th Anniversary with a Pantheon of Thunder Gods in “Storm #7”

This April, Murewa Ayodele and Luciano Vecchio celebrate 50 years of Earth’s Mightiest Mutant in Storm #7, a special issue that pits Storm against the pantheon of Thunder Gods.
What’s Happening:
- It’s Storm’s 50th anniversary, and the iconic X-Man has never been more electrifying! Over the last year, she’s joined the Avengers and launched a new solo series, and next week, her legacy will be celebrated by all-star creators in Storm: Lifedream.
- This April, the character’s mighty new era will reach another peak in Storm #7. The upcoming issue of Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck’s acclaimed ongoing series will mark Storm’s milestone by assembling the Thunder Gods.
- The elements will rage as Storm’s own divine skills are put to the test in a breathtaking battle. The issue will be drawn by guest artist Luciano Vecchio, who used his Omega-Level talent to craft new designs worthy of these legendary deities.
- Fifty years ago, Ororo Munroe made her debut in Giant-Size X-Men #1 – thundering her way into our hearts! On this day, in her very own solo series, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of five legendary thunder gods: Thor, Chaac, Sango, Mamaragan and Susanoo. But first, a mission to Brazil goes horribly wrong. How much more can our hero endure?
- Find out when Storm #7 arrives at your local comics shop on April 9th.
What They’re Saying:
- Murewa Ayodele: “Creative giants, Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, changed the Marvel and mutant landscape with Giant-Size X-Men #1. This year, we’ll do the same with Storm #7. Bold words, I know. But that’s because I’ve read the illustrated issue… For the past five decades of publication, Storm has been an X-Man, Wakandan, Fantastic Four member, Avenger, and so much more. As she steps into this new phase of her life, her role morphs into becoming one with the Marvel Universe as she faces soul-crushing, cosmic labors to protect all we hold dear. But first, a brutal brawl with thunder deities from powerful pantheons.”
- Luciano Vecchio: “I approached the Thunder Gods designs in a two-steps process. First, by designing each God based on Murewa’s description and inspiration references, and reflecting the culture and real-world iconography each belongs to. But this is the Marvel Universe, so the second stage was injecting some Kirby-like fantasy vibes, and incorporating design elements from the original Thor and Storm designs for a cohesive feel while keeping individuality. The goal is to make sure that, keeping the Marvel tradition, these are versions of the Thunder Gods that can only exist in the Marvel Universe… I feel we’re assisting a Storm renaissance, and I’m honored to join the dream team behind the series for these special issues. Working with Murewa’s script is a delight, and I love reconnecting with Ororo after drawing her in Resurrection of Magneto.“