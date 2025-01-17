Celebrate Storm’s 50th Anniversary with a Pantheon of Thunder Gods in “Storm #7”

They've all showed up for the occasion!

This April, Murewa Ayodele and Luciano Vecchio celebrate 50 years of Earth’s Mightiest Mutant in Storm #7, a special issue that pits Storm against the pantheon of Thunder Gods.

It’s Storm’s 50th anniversary, and the iconic X-Man has never been more electrifying! Over the last year, she’s joined the Avengers and launched a new solo series, and next week, her legacy will be celebrated by all-star creators in Storm: Lifedream.

This April, the character’s mighty new era will reach another peak in Storm #7 . The upcoming issue of Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck’s acclaimed ongoing series will mark Storm’s milestone by assembling the Thunder Gods.

The upcoming issue of Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck's acclaimed ongoing series will mark Storm's milestone by assembling the Thunder Gods. The elements will rage as Storm's own divine skills are put to the test in a breathtaking battle. The issue will be drawn by guest artist Luciano Vecchio, who used his Omega-Level talent to craft new designs worthy of these legendary deities.

Fifty years ago, Ororo Munroe made her debut in Giant-Size X-Men #1 – thundering her way into our hearts! On this day, in her very own solo series, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of five legendary thunder gods: Thor, Chaac, Sango, Mamaragan and Susanoo. But first, a mission to Brazil goes horribly wrong. How much more can our hero endure?

Find out when Storm #7 arrives at your local comics shop on April 9th.

