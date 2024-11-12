Behind the Scenes of “St. Denis Medical: Cast and Creators on What Makes NBC’s New Comedy Tick

NBC’s new comedy St. Denis Medical introduces audiences to a hilarious yet heartfelt look inside an underfunded, understaffed hospital in Oregon. At this summer’s Television Critics Association (TCA) press conference, cast members and executive producers Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer shared insights into what makes this show stand out in the mockumentary genre.

“We’re really attempting to find a balance,” noted executive producer Eric Ledgin. “This is where people have some of the most important moments of their lives. It’s also… where some of the funniest moments in people’s lives take place. So, we really are trying to find a balance between moments that are funny, moments that are darkly funny, moments that are sincere, and we don’t shy away from those moments when the story calls for it.”

Fellow executive producer Justin Spitzer, who previously worked on The Office and Superstore, acknowledged the influence of other workplace comedies but emphasized how St. Denis Medical will carve its own path. “The fact that this is a mockumentary sort of limits us and says we are always going to be the much more grounded version of [a medical comedy],” he explained. Spitzer also noted that they purposefully avoid some of the more exaggerated elements found in shows like Scrubs, aiming instead for a “grounded” feel that highlights the characters' emotional depth.

Best known for her role as the doting mother Beverly Goldberg in The Goldbergs, Wendi McLendon-Covey is thrilled to take on a different type of role in St. Denis Medical. “All I wanted was to not play another mom right away because I did that for a long time,” she shared. “What I loved about this character is that she is not nurturing at all. Don’t come near her wanting a hug. She does not want your germs and she cannot keep a plant alive, but she is devoted to this hospital. That’s her baby.” McLendon-Covey’s character adds a fresh layer of humor to the show’s quirky lineup, promising fans a different side of her acting chops.

For actress Allison Tolman, the role of a healthcare worker in St. Denis Medical has a personal resonance. She recently spent time supporting her own family through a medical crisis and found solace in watching comedies. “Just before I took this role, my father was very ill… I went home to Texas for several months to be with my parents while he was sick,” Tolman recalled. The experience helped her understand the critical role of healthcare workers and the therapeutic power of laughter. “When I got this script, it just felt like kismet. I wanted to make a half-hour comedy. That was like what kept us afloat when my dad was in the hospital, when my dad was so sick.”

Kahyun Kim, known for her expressive acting, revealed her excitement about the mockumentary format. “I love breaking the fourth wall; I think it’s so fun,” Kim said. She’s especially skilled at delivering a knowing glance or smirk directly into the camera, a technique that’s become a staple of modern mockumentary comedy. Executive producer Eric Ledgin added, “There are moments where I’m watching a take of her and the way she’s looking into the camera, I feel judged as the person watching it.”

While Mekki Leeper is also a writer, he’s happy focusing on his role as an actor on St. Denis Medical, praising the show’s writers for their skill. “The writers are so talented, so I don’t feel a need to be like, ‘Let me step in and help,’” he joked. Leeper’s character adds to the comedic ensemble with a fresh perspective, showcasing the talent of St. Denis Medical’s writing team.

Kaliko Kauahi, who previously worked on Superstore, described the joy of collaborating with Spitzer and Ledgin again. Playing Val, a different character from her previous roles, brings new comedic moments and challenges. “I’m so happy and grateful to get to play this part and work with these people again,” she shared. On one memorable shoot, she even found herself lugging around a comically oversized cross. “They were like, it’s foam, it’s fine… But it’s massive foam,” Kauahi laughed.

David Alan Grier brings his own life experiences to his role, especially growing up with a psychiatrist father. “Mental health, that was all a part of my upbringing… My dad, when he disciplined me, I never got the psychiatrist's voice. I got the dad voice, which is ‘Stop doing that or I’ll beat your ass,’” he joked. Grier’s ability to blend humor with heartfelt realism makes his character a relatable presence on the show.

As St. Denis Medical prepares to premiere, it promises audiences an engaging blend of humor, humanity, and heartfelt moments. By drawing on both personal stories and comedic insights, the cast and creators bring a refreshing take to the world of hospital comedies. Tune in tonight at 8/7c on NBC, with episodes available to stream on Peacock.