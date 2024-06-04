The Walt Disney Family Museum Hosting Special Screening of “Howard” Followed by Discussion Event With Special Guests

In celebration of Pride Month, The Walt Disney Family Museum will be doing a special screening of Howard, followed by a discussion with the film's director, Don Hahn, and special guests.

Join in on celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month with a screening of Howard (2018), a documentary about Disney Legend, producer, and lyricist Howard Ashman.

(2018), a documentary about Disney Legend, producer, and lyricist Howard Ashman. This will be followed by a discussion with the film's director, Don Hahn, and other special guests.

This will all take place on June 22, from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Adults $40.00

Senior/Student $35.00

Youth $30.00

Child under 5 are free

The film documents the life of songwriter Howard Ashman, who wrote the lyrics for the songs in the Disney animated films The Little Mermaid , Beauty and the Beast Aladdin , as well as the stage musical, Little Shop of Horrors, and died in 1991.

, as well as the stage musical, Little Shop of Horrors, and died in 1991. The film uses the same interview presentation as Hahn's previous documentary, Waking Sleeping Beauty, where rather than "talking heads", audio interviews are used with "speech bubbles" indicating who is speaking.

