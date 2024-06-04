TV Recap: FX’s “Clipped” Episode 2 Finds V. Stiviano Backed Into a Corner with a Phone Full of Audio Recordings

Episode 2 of FX’s Clipped picks up right where the first episode left off, part of the series’ double-episode premiere on Hulu. Based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, the first episode introduced us to the Clippers through their new coach, Doc Rivers, opening up the world of team owner Donald Sterling, his wife Shelly, and his mistress V. By the end of the episode, Shelly had slapped V. with a lawsuit, which is where we find her at the top of this episode.

Episode 2 – “A Blessing and a Curse” – Written by Gina Welch

V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman) anxiously waits at a drive-thru speaker while Deja (Yvonna Pearson) reviews the lawsuit Shelly filed against V. Deja believes that Shelly really just wants an apology. V. speeds off, running a red light, wanting to talk to Shelly right now, despite it being the middle of the night. Deja insists that they, as black women, will be shot at. “I’m not black,” V. responds. Deja reminds V. that she’s in the process of adopting kids and that if this goes badly, it will look bad in family court. This seems to change V.’s mind. Deja suggests that she instead focus on making Donald afraid to lose her. “He used to do that on his own,” V. pouts. “You used to make him feel all Richard Gere,” Deja reminds V. They head out for some retail therapy, with Deja helping V. pick out some sexy lingerie to use on Donald. As they talk in the changing room, V. talks about how she’s planning to run the Clippers organization someday.

We see Chris Paul (J. Alphonse Nicholson) and DeAndre Jordan (Sheldon Bailey) at an arcade, playing a Lakers-themed Pop-A-Shot game. When DeAndre misses, a kid next to him (Imani Hanson) brings up the Clippers curse. Chris tries to prove it's not real, grabbing one of the boy’s balls and shooting a perfect basket on his machine. But DeAndre’s next shot is another miss.

In the Clippers’ office, Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) demands that his players not do any press until after the playoffs to keep their minds focused solely on the game. He stresses the need for routine and balance in his players’ lives. He follows Oprah’s strategy to keep them relaxed, bringing in meditation trainers.

Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill) listens in on Doc’s meeting from his phone, furious at V. when she interrupts wearing a trenchcoat and holding packed duffel bags. She begins to unpack the bags, giving him back gifts he bought her, talking about a memory associated with each one. He asks what’s going on. “I didn’t know it was community property,” V. says, telling Donald about Shelly’s lawsuit. “She’s not going to go through with it,” he insists, promising that he will talk to his wife and make it all go away.

Donald goes to his house to find Shelly (Jacki Weaver) throwing family photo albums in their swimming pool. She says their life has just been a show while he’s been flaunting girls around town, making her look pathetic. “I protect you,” she yells at Donald. “I hide your mess. And what do I get? You bring it right back to my front door.” Shelly reminds Donald that he doesn’t stroke her hair anymore or even sleep in the same bed. Donald asks if she’s jealous. “Everybody has always wanted a piece of you,” she says, reminiscing about how she fought off girls in college to keep his attention on her. She says she should’ve gotten her own V., but the problem is she still only has eyes for him. “I’m your husband, I’m always going to be,” Donald promises. They make up, and the next morning, they enjoy a sunrise couple’s massage by the pool while servants scoop the family photos out of the pool.

Doc Sterling is grocery shopping when he passes by his former coach, Elgin Baylor (Clifton Davis), whose heard that he’s been doing a wonderful job with the Clippers. Doc asks Elgin if he’s watched one of their games yet. “Not really,” he confesses. “22 years working for Donald ruined that particular pastime for me.” Doc says he’s managing. “Some things can’t be managed,” Elgin warns him. Doc asks him to come to a game, saying it would mean a lot to the team.

During another sauna session, Doc tells LeVar Burton (LeVar Burton) about his run-in with the Clippers’ former coach. Doc brings up the Clippers curse, adding that he doesn’t believe in that sort of thing. “I felt like Elgin was trying to say I have the curse on me, I just don’t know it yet,” he tells the Reading Rainbow icon. “When people tell you you’re cursed, they just want you to fail,” LeVar advises.

Andy Roeser (Kelly AuCoin) told V. that her box would be in use at the next game, but she told him she got tickets from another VIP. While at the stadium, a Security Guard (Christopher Rivaro) denies her entry to the suites. Andy had texted her, offering assistance, a veiled way of trying to keep V. away from Donald and Shelly. “Tell Mr. Sterling I don’t want or need anything,” V. responds. “LET THE GAMES BEGAN.” She pulls up the audio recordings on her phone.

The next morning, Donald Sterling is sunbathing in the buff when Andy comes running to the house out of breath, Donald having ignored his calls. “V sent a recording to the front office last night,” he warns, offering to play it for Donald. The impatient boss just wants Andy to recap it for him. He describes the conversation Donald had with V. about not taking pictures with minorities. Shelly overhears and comes closer, nervous. Donald dismisses it as gossip, saying that V. won’t bite the hand that feeds her. Shelly invites Andy inside for some sunscreen, but in reality, she wants to listen to the recording.

We see V. go to a beauty clinic asking about treatments for people who will be on camera. While she waits, a glamorous mystery woman sits next to her with a reflective visor obscuring her face.

Shelly goes to a guest house to meet with a lawyer, Pierce O'Donnell (Corbin Bernsen), who was recommended to her. He lost his practice after some illegal political contributions were exposed, telling her he knows firsthand what it’s like to be humiliated and dispossessed. She tells him about the audio tapes, describing V. as manipulating Donald into saying awful things. “I don’t want Donald involved,” she adds. “He wasn’t himself,” she warns as they begin to play it.

“Why are you taking pictures with minorities?” Donald yells at V. in a flashback to the fight that was captured on the recording. V. asks him what’s wrong with black people, pointing out that he owns a basketball team primarily made up of black guys. “You’re supposed to be a delicate white or delicate Latina girl,” Donald tells V. She says she’s mixed, but that’s no excuse for her to hate black people. “I want you to love them,” Donald corrects. “Privately.” As the fight escalates, Donald says the headline-driving phrase that ruined his legacy – “Don’t come to my games. Don’t bring Black people, and don’t come.” V. stops recording on her phone, then apologizes to Donald, deleting the selfie she took with Magic Johnson.

Zooming out of the flashback, we’re with V. as she meets with her lawyer, Mac Nehoray (Jack Topalian). She tells him that she just wants the lawsuit dropped. He tells her it’s too late now that she’s sent this tape to the Clippers president as blackmail. “We are undoubtedly in a hostile situation,” he confirms. However, Shelly’s lawsuit has no merit, and people like the Sterlings typically back off when they feel they have all the power. “I want to show them that I have the power,” V. responds.

The Clippers lose their first game of the season. At the next practice, Doc Rivers is hard on them, throwing out personal taunts as they play. That includes JJ Redick (Charlie McElveen), with the coach pointing out that he was raised in Tennessee, with the other players implying that he’s said the N-word before. However, this was all a lesson in playing through outside pressure and the team pass. In the first game of Playoffs 1, the Clippers win.

Deja rushes over to V.’s house, her face irritated from her cosmetic treatment. She wants V. that a lawyer came to her house to ask questions about V. and that he knew a lot about her life. “Do they know I’m adopting Daniel and David?” V. asks. “Why wouldn’t he?” Deja responds, asking what happened after buying the lingerie to manipulate Donald. It’s then that Deja hears for the first time that V.’s relationship with Donald isn’t sexual. “It’s a friendship,” she says. Deja tells her friend that she’s screwed.

Shelly returns to Pierce, furious that TMZ has the tape. He suggests they put together a PR team. Shelly doesn’t understand why V. and TMZ didn’t want to negotiate for the Sterlings to buy the tape and bury the story. “V, didn’t negotiate with you because she wants attention,” Pierce tells her, “That is exactly the thing that TMZ wants.”

The Clippers’ head of public relations, Seth Burton (Rich Sommer), rushes to Doc Sterling. All he knows is that there’s a tape of Donald and V., presuming it to be a sex tape. Doc gets on the bus and warns the team, who all groan.

Playoffs Round 1, Game 3 in Oakland is another win, but Doc is frustrated when Donald and Shelly show up to the game. On the bus ride to the hotel, the team plays Shabooya Roll Call. Doc surprises them by adding his own verse – “My name is Doc, my game is pure, you got the curse, I got the cure.”

Blake Griffin (Austin Scott) and Glen 'Big Baby' Davis (Jock McKissic) end up sharing an elevator to their floor with Donald and Shelly. Donald announces that his birthday is tomorrow, asking the boys to sing to him. The ride is increasingly awkward as Donald sings “Happy Birthday” to himself.

Doc sits in a meeting in a hotel conference room. Seth comes running in. “It’s out.” He shows Doc his phone. The headline reads “LA Clippers Owner to GF: Don’t Bring Black People to My Games… Including Magic Johnson.” Doc rolls his eyes.

V. receives a package at her duplex, opening the box to find her own shiny visor just like the glamorous woman at the clinic. She laces up her roller skates and glides off into the night on light-up neon blue wheels.

FX’s Clipped returns next Tuesday, June 11th, with Episode 3 – “Let the Games Began.”

The tape hits TMZ, right in time to disrupt the Clippers’ hard-won momentum and Donald’s 80th birthday. V. responds to the outrage with curious sartorial choices.