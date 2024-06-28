Preview: Even Without Conor McGregor, UFC 303 Set to Bring Huge Fights to Las Vegas

Despite a very high profile main event being scrapped, the UFC will return to Las Vegas this weekend for a pay-per-view event headlined by a Light Heavyweight Championship contest. Even without the star power of Conor McGregor, this card features plenty of great fighters who will be very exciting to see step into the octagon.

In a light heavyweight rematch, the championship will be on the line between the hard-hitting champion and the former champ who never really lost his crown. Plus, two rising welterweight stars will clash in a showdown that will vault the victor into the championship picture and a meeting between featherweight contenders will determine if a former title challenger still belongs at the top.

Welterweight bout: Ian Garry vs. Michael Page

It is wild that this is the opening bout of this card. Ian Garry has been an emerging star for some time now and has even drawn comparisons to the aforementioned McGregor. With a perfect 14-0 record, seven knockouts and the attitude that will make fans everywhere either love him or hate him, Garry will eventually surpass his nickname of “The Future” and become the star of the present. A dangerous volume striker, Garry may not be looking for the highlight reel knockout, but he can certainly put his opponents away.

If anyone can match the style and flair of Garry, it’s Michael Page. The Bellator veteran made his octagon debut back in March against Kevin Holland and immediately proved he belonged. With a 22-2 record and 13 knockouts, Page clearly has the resume to be in the octagon with the best in the class, but it’s his showmanship that puts him over the top. His unique movement and even more unique ability to get in the head of his opponents make him a very dangerous challenge for anyone. This is perhaps stylistically the most interesting fight of the night.

My pick: Garry via decision

Featherweight bout: Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

After nearly two full years away from the sport due to injury, Brian Ortega returned in February and scored a massive submission victory over Yair Rodriguez. The former title challenger sports a 16-3 record, with 8 submissions. Of those three losses, one has already been avenged (a loss to Rodriguez in 2022) and the other two have come against future UFC Hall-of-Famers Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Ortega has proven he belongs in the cage with the best of the best and now he is once again looking for a shot at the gold. One of the most dangerous grapplers in the sport, look for him to get this fight to the mat.

Despite having far more professional fights under his belt, Diego Lopes does not quite have the octagon experience of his opponent. However, since entering the UFC in 2023, he sports a 3-1 record with two knockouts and a submission. That all brings his pro record to an impressive 24-6 with 10 knockouts and 12 submissions. Lopes is well rounded and has taken out some of the best in the class already, so a win over Ortega here would likely vault him well up the featherweight ranks. It will be interesting to see what his gameplan is here though, because while he is certainly no slouch in the grappling game, he may be more willing to stand and strike with Ortega.

My pick: Ortega via 3rd round submission

Light Heavyweight Championship bout: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

For a while, the UFC’s Light Heavyweight title picture was very cloudy, with injuries forcing two champions to relinquish the crown. Well, that picture has been clearing up a lot lately, and it’s starting to look a whole lot like Alex Pereira. Standing in his way once again though is one of those former champions.

Pereira has been nothing short of dominant since making the jump to light heavyweight. He took a decision from former champion Jan Blachowicz, score a TKO against former champion Jiri Prochazka and made short work of former champion Jamahal Hill. For those of you keeping score at home, that’s three wins over three former champions in three fights. Pereira was known for his power before joining the UFC, but as he proved with his knockout of Hill, he just hits different. He literally holds the UFC record for hardest recorded punch and he has now knocked out four former champions in his UFC career, which is still not even three years long. The champ is certainly not a perfect fighter, but as long as he is on his feet, he can end any fight in a blink.

Prochazka was able to find some success against Pereira in their first meeting though. His unorthodox movement and blitzing offensive style make him a very difficult puzzle to solve for any opponent. Add in some serious punching power and you’ve got a guy with a resume that includes a 30-4 record and 26 knockouts. Prochazka bounced back from his loss to Pereira with a knockout victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300, the same night Pereira finished Hill to retain his title. The start have aligned for this championship rematch, which could be a sign for Prochazka. It should be a very fun main event.

My pick: Pereira via 4th round knockout

UFC 303 will be held Saturday, June 29 at 10 PM ET. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $79.99.