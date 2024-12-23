Longtime TV Producer Woody Fraser Passes Away at Age 90

The prolific producer was instrumental in the creation of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” among numerous other shows.

Woody Fraser, a prolific producer and director who helped launch ABC’s Good Morning America, has passed away at the age of 90.

Variety reports that Woody Fraser passed away on Saturday afternoon at the age of 90, confirmed by his daughter Stacy. Fraser’s legacy will continue on as one of the most successful TV producers in entertainment history. In addition to helping launch Good Morning America and The Mike Douglas Show, he had countless other credits throughout his many years in the industry – including The Dick Cavett Show, The Richard Simmons Show and What Would You Do?

After starting his career in television in 1960 as a director for NBC, Fraser partnered with Mike Douglas to create The Mike Douglas Show, which ran over 4,000 episodes from 1961-1982. This propelled Fraser’s launch into the industry, becoming one of the most in-demand producers of the mid-’60s and early-’70s.

In recent years, Fraser helped launch series such as McEnroe for CNBC and the 2012 revival of Home & Family on the Hallmark Channel. Fraser is survived by his eight children and three grandchildren.

Long-time collaborator and fellow producer E.V. Di Massa Jr. said of his friend and mentor: “My mentor and a true producing genius Woody Fraser passed. So many memories. Here we are accepting the Mike Douglas Lifetime Award at the Emmys..may God hold him until we have our next production meeting in heaven.”