Disneyland Paris Receives Family Traveller Excellence Awards for Several Attractions

Like all of the Disney Parks, Disneyland Paris provides some incredible, world-class attractions. In recognition of this, the park was honored with Family Traveller Excellence Awards for Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Marvel Season of Super Heroes and Villages Nature Paris, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

These awards were selected by more than 100,000 voters among the top 50 exceptional family experiences around the world.

In addition to the awards for those three attractions, Disneyland Paris also received the title of 2019 Best Family Park in Europe by European Star Awards.

Four of the park’s attractions were also ranked in the top 10 best dark rides in Europe: Ratatouille: The Adventure Pirates of the Caribbean The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Phantom Manor



The Lion King & Jungle Festival was also named European Top Attraction by Parksmania Awards, following its premiere at the resort this summer.

Disneyland Paris also received a 2019 Disability Matters Europe Marketplace Award, while Villages Nature Paris received a Silver Award from the World Travel Market Responsible Tourism Awards.

ICYMI – More Disneyland Paris news: