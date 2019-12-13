Disneyland Paris Receives Family Traveller Excellence Awards for Several Attractions

Like all of the Disney Parks, Disneyland Paris provides some incredible, world-class attractions. In recognition of this, the park was honored with Family Traveller Excellence Awards for Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Marvel Season of Super Heroes and Villages Nature Paris, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- These awards were selected by more than 100,000 voters among the top 50 exceptional family experiences around the world.
- In addition to the awards for those three attractions, Disneyland Paris also received the title of 2019 Best Family Park in Europe by European Star Awards.
- Four of the park’s attractions were also ranked in the top 10 best dark rides in Europe:
- Ratatouille: The Adventure
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Phantom Manor
- The Lion King & Jungle Festival was also named European Top Attraction by Parksmania Awards, following its premiere at the resort this summer.
- Disneyland Paris also received a 2019 Disability Matters Europe Marketplace Award, while Villages Nature Paris received a Silver Award from the World Travel Market Responsible Tourism Awards.
ICYMI – More Disneyland Paris news:
- Chilly weather has arrived at Disneyland Paris and along with it, an exclusive new Frozen collection inspired by the ultimate snow queen, Elsa. Featuring a variety of blue hues and snowflake accents, this collection will warm the hearts of Frozen fans and fashionistas who are looking to add a little Disney to their fall and winter wardrobe.
- Disney Parks debuted a brand new hue in the Happiest Colors on Earth Collection. Belle of the Ball Bronze is available at select shopping locations in Disney Parks and online on shopDisney.
- The Christmas season has arrived at Disneyland Paris with shows, characters, decorations and more.
- The “Frozen: A Musical Invitation” live show recently debuted at Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park.