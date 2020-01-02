New Sail Away Minnie Mouse Collection Now Available Aboard Disney Cruise Line Ships

Disney fans love to show off their Disney style, and Minnie Mouse is all about style. So fans should be excited about the new Sail Away Minnie collection, which is now available across all Disney Cruise Line ships, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The new collection features floral patterns paired with sea life, nautical imagery and touches of rose gold.

The line also has options for all ages, including matching dresses for mother and daughter.

These dresses draw inspiration from Minnie’s dress in the artwork for the collection and feature anchors with hidden Mickeys.

For women, the rest of the collection includes comfy T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies with fanciful details, a baseball hat with rose gold accents and a Loungefly backpack with the Sail Away Minnie motif.

And don’t forget the little ones. This collection also includes a sweatshirt with ruffled sleeves, a t-shirt featuring Minnie Mouse and a sparkly tutu with nautical icons for girls.

The collection also includes a new Minnie Mouse ear headband that is perfect for anyone and athletic wear for those who are looking to get in a quick workout on their cruise.

There are also several accessories, drinkware options, a notebook, sticky notes, patches and socks included in this collection.

Select pieces from the collection will be available via shopdisney.com early this year.

