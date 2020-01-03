Actor/Comedian Taran Killam to Make Marvel Comics Debut with “Spider-Verse #4” This Month

by | Jan 3, 2020 1:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Actor/comedian Taran Killam, of Saturday Night Live fame, is set to make his Marvel Comics debut as a writer when his new title, “Spider-Verse #4,” hits stores later this month.

  • Miles Morales’ explosive tour through the multiverse continues in “Spider-Verse #4.”
  • Each issue of this unforgettable adventure introduces new takes on Spider-Man for readers to fall in love with.
  • Killam is joined by a talented group of comic creators, including artist Juan Gedeon (“Venom”) and colorist Brian Reber (“Black Cat”).
  • Marvel also provided a sneak peek at the new comic:

SPIDER-VERSE (2019) #4, interior art by Juan Gedeon

SPIDER-VERSE (2019) #4, interior art by Juan Gedeon

SPIDER-VERSE (2019) #4, interior art by Juan Gedeon

SPIDER-VERSE (2019) #4, interior art by Juan Gedeon

  • “Spider-Verse #4” will be available in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com January 29.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Taran Killam: “I’m a lifelong Spider-Man fan. In fact, the email account I’ve had since I was twelve is a version of Spider-Man. (Who knew 57 people chose [email protected] before me?) I also love a good western. So when the fine folks at Marvel (huge shoutout to Nick Lowe!) asked if I wanted to write a Spider-Verse issue featuring Webslinger, I said yes faster than a mustang in the eye of a cyclone. No, that most certainly is not a rejected line of dialogue from my script!!!! It is an unbelievable honor to contribute to the Spider-Verse that has thrilled and delighted me since my youth. It was more fun than I could have anticipated. I hope everyone enjoys this issue half as much as I enjoyed collaborating with Nick, Kathleen, Brian and Juan.”

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • Some more changes have been made to the Disney+ library in the U.S. for the month of January. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer has been added while several other titles have been removed.
  • Marvel recently shared a teaser for their ambitious new team-up event, “EMPYRE!”
  • The seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be coming to ABC in Summer 2020, and Marvel shared a first look at your favorite agents in the upcoming season.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend