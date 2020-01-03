Actor/Comedian Taran Killam to Make Marvel Comics Debut with “Spider-Verse #4” This Month

Actor/comedian Taran Killam, of Saturday Night Live fame, is set to make his Marvel Comics debut as a writer when his new title, “Spider-Verse #4,” hits stores later this month.

Miles Morales’ explosive tour through the multiverse continues in “Spider-Verse #4.”

Each issue of this unforgettable adventure introduces new takes on Spider-Man for readers to fall in love with.

Killam is joined by a talented group of comic creators, including artist Juan Gedeon (“Venom”) and colorist Brian Reber (“Black Cat”).

Marvel

“Spider-Verse #4” will be available in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com January 29.

What they’re saying:

Writer Taran Killam: “I’m a lifelong Spider-Man fan. In fact, the email account I’ve had since I was twelve is a version of Spider-Man. (Who knew 57 people chose [email protected] before me?) I also love a good western. So when the fine folks at Marvel (huge shoutout to Nick Lowe!) asked if I wanted to write a Spider-Verse issue featuring Webslinger, I said yes faster than a mustang in the eye of a cyclone. No, that most certainly is not a rejected line of dialogue from my script!!!! It is an unbelievable honor to contribute to the Spider-Verse that has thrilled and delighted me since my youth. It was more fun than I could have anticipated. I hope everyone enjoys this issue half as much as I enjoyed collaborating with Nick, Kathleen, Brian and Juan.”

