Running Universal Reveals Medal Designs for Epic Character Race 5K and 10K

by | Jan 9, 2020 1:46 PM Pacific Time

Next month, Universal Orlando Resort will prove that running is universal with their inaugural Epic Character Race 5K and 10K weekend. Today, to build the excitement for the big races, Universal revealed the medals the runners will receive when they finish.

  • Running Universal’s Epic Character Race 5K and 10K weekend will take off at Universal Orlando Resort on February 1 and 2.
  • The medal designs for the races are truly star-studded, featuring some of the most beloved characters in pop culture that runners will encounter along the race routes.
  • Runners in the 5K race will receive a 3D-sculpted silver medal featuring Shrek and Bumblebee, while runners in the 10K race will receive a 3D-sculpted gold medal featuring a minion and a velociraptor.
  • Registration closes soon for Running Universal’s Epic Character Race, with standard pricing beginning at $82 per person (plus tax).
  • Runners can choose from multiple options for an unforgettable weekend, including 5K or 10K race registration, VIP race upgrades, weekend package options exclusive to race participants, theme park admission and more.
  • Registration includes:
    • Epic Character Race participation
    • Themed medal
    • Themed Dri-fit shirt
    • Race bib with timing tag
    • Drawstring bag
    • On-course and post-race refreshments
    • Downloadable finisher certificate
    • Complimentary self-parking
  • You can register for Running Universal’s Epic Character Race 5K and 10K weekend here.

ICYMI – More Universal Orlando Resort news:

  • Universal Orlando has announced their talent lineup for their 2020 Mardi Gras Celebration, which will also be celebrating 25 years of the event this year. The event runs from February 1st through April 2nd.
  • The Green Eggs and Ham Cafe at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure has reopened with a delicious-looking new tater tot-based menu. Mack tried out the new Buffalo Chicken Tots. Check out his Quick Bites review.
  • Universal Orlando Resort will soon be adding some more rooms to welcome guests to. Universal's Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will open on March 17.

 
 
