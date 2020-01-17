Hulu Announces Second Season Renewals for “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and “Dollface”

Hulu has renewed their Original series Wu-Tang: An American Saga as well as Dollface for a second season.
What’s happening:
- During today’s Television Critics Winter Press Tour, Hulu announced the renewal of both, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface.
- Following their successful fall 2019 debuts on the streamer, both shows have been picked up for a sophomore season.
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
- Following a successful first season, Hulu announced today the renewal of Wu-Tang: An American Saga.
- Based on one of the most influential music groups in hip-hop history, the Wu-Tang Clan, the series chronicles the history and formation behind the music group as they deal with the daily struggle of balancing their music career amidst the drug induced early 90’s.
The series stars:
- Ashton Sanders
- Shameik Moore
- Dave East
- Siddiq Saunderson
- Marcus Callender
- Julian Elijah Martinez
- Zolee Griggs
- Erika Alexander
- TJ Atoms
- Johnell Young
Creative team:
- Created and written by:
- Alex Tse
- The RZA
- Executive produced by:
- Brian Grazer
- Alex Tse
- The RZA
- Method Man
- Francie Calfo
- Samie Kim Falvey
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga is produced by Imagine Television Studios.
Dollface:
- New episodes of Dollface come to Hulu after a stellar first season, serving as the best performing new binge series for subscriber engagement amongst Hulu Originals in 2019.
- The original comedy series follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young vibrant woman who is dealing with the aftermath of being dumped by her boyfriend. With a broken heart, Jules battles her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, with friendships she left behind and the new battle of dating post breakup.
Dollface stars:
- Kat Dennings
- Brenda Song
- Shay Mitchell
- Esther Povitsky
Creative team:
- Created by:
- Jordan Weiss
- Executive produced by:
- Jordan Weiss
- Ira Ungerleider (also serves as showrunner)
- Margot Robbie
- Brett Hedblom
- Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment
- Bryan Unkeless for Screen Arcade
- Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade
- Kat Dennings
- Nicole King
- Stephanie Laing
- Dollface is produced by ABC Signature Studios.
