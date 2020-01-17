Hulu Announces Second Season Renewals for “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and “Dollface”

Hulu has renewed their Original series Wu-Tang: An American Saga as well as Dollface for a second season.

What’s happening:

During today’s Television Critics Winter Press Tour, Hulu announced the renewal of both, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface .

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

. Based on one of the most influential music groups in hip-hop history, the Wu-Tang Clan, the series chronicles the history and formation behind the music group as they deal with the daily struggle of balancing their music career amidst the drug induced early 90’s.

The series stars:

Ashton Sanders

Shameik Moore

Dave East

Siddiq Saunderson

Marcus Callender

Julian Elijah Martinez

Zolee Griggs

Erika Alexander

TJ Atoms

Johnell Young

Creative team:

Created and written by: Alex Tse The RZA

Executive produced by: Brian Grazer Alex Tse The RZA Method Man Francie Calfo Samie Kim Falvey

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is produced by Imagine Television Studios.

Dollface:

New episodes of Dollface come to Hulu after a stellar first season, serving as the best performing new binge series for subscriber engagement amongst Hulu Originals in 2019.

Dollface stars:

Kat Dennings

Brenda Song

Shay Mitchell

Esther Povitsky

Creative team:

Created by: Jordan Weiss

Executive produced by: Jordan Weiss Ira Ungerleider (also serves as showrunner) Margot Robbie Brett Hedblom Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment Bryan Unkeless for Screen Arcade Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade Kat Dennings Nicole King Stephanie Laing

Dollface is produced by ABC Signature Studios.