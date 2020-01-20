Disneyland Reveals New Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Merchandise

Now that Disneyland’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has opened, the Resort has released a new collection of merchandise themed to the attraction.
- Just three days ago, Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge revealed it’s highly anticipated attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
- Fans at Walt Disney World who got to experience their version first have have been raving about the new ride and getting everyone hyped up even more!
- Along with their grand unveiling, Disneyland gave fans an exciting collection of themed merchandise to celebrate the ride’s opening.
- Disney Parks Blog notes the cosmic Resistance collection features the signature starbird insignia and includes:
- Tees
- A tumbler
- A baseball cap
- An exclusive trading pin
- As for fans of the First Order, Disney thought of them too in the form of a new playset that looks like the ride vehicles!
- The First Order Short-Range Evacuation Vehicle Play Set features a First Order transport with its own R5-series astromech droid
- Guests can find this galactic collectible at First Order Cargo.
- Check out Mike’s recap of the exciting opening of Rise of the Resistance!
- Disneyland just added some new treats to select menus throughout Black Spire Outpost on Batuu with the standout offering being the Toydaria Swirl from the Milk Stand.
- If you’re a First Order supporter, you’ll want to get your hands on the new Kylo Ren TIE Fighter Mug that just surfaced at Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland.
