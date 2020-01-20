Disneyland Reveals New Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Merchandise

Now that Disneyland’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has opened, the Resort has released a new collection of merchandise themed to the attraction.

What’s happening:

Just three days ago, Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge revealed it’s highly anticipated attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Fans at Walt Disney World getting everyone hyped up even more

Along with their grand unveiling, Disneyland gave fans an exciting collection of themed merchandise to celebrate the ride’s opening.

Disney Parks Blog Tees A tumbler A baseball cap An exclusive trading pin



As for fans of the First Order, Disney thought of them too in the form of a new playset that looks like the ride vehicles!

The First Order Short-Range Evacuation Vehicle Play Set features a First Order transport with its own R5-series astromech droid

Guests can find this galactic collectible at First Order Cargo.

Disneyland just added some new treats to select menus throughout Black Spire Outpost on Batuu with the standout offering being the Toydaria Swirl from the Milk Stand

If you’re a First Order supporter, you’ll want to get your hands on the new Kylo Ren TIE Fighter Mug