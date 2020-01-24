National Geographic Released Trailer for “Jane Goodall: The Hope” Documentary

National Geographic has released a trailer for their new documentary, Jane Goodall: The Hope, following the next chapter in the life’s work of Dr. Jane Goodall.

The two-hour documentary will take viewers through chapters of Dr. Goodall’s journey in the 60 years since her groundbreaking discoveries in Gombe researching wild chimpanzees.

This will include a look into her activism and the creation of her non-profit organization, the Jane Goodall Institute Roots & Shoots youth program

The documentary will also show offer her current efforts to inspire the next generation.

Jane Goodall: The Hope will premiere on Earth Day, April 22, at 9/8c on Nat Geo, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo.

