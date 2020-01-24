National Geographic Released Trailer for “Jane Goodall: The Hope” Documentary

National Geographic has released a trailer for their new documentary, Jane Goodall: The Hope, following the next chapter in the life’s work of Dr. Jane Goodall.
- The two-hour documentary will take viewers through chapters of Dr. Goodall’s journey in the 60 years since her groundbreaking discoveries in Gombe researching wild chimpanzees.
- This will include a look into her activism and the creation of her non-profit organization, the Jane Goodall Institute and the Roots & Shoots youth program.
- The documentary will also show offer her current efforts to inspire the next generation.
- Jane Goodall: The Hope will premiere on Earth Day, April 22, at 9/8c on Nat Geo, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo.
ICYMI – More National Geographic news:
- Check out Mack’s review of the new Nat Geo WILD series Heartland Docs, DVM ahead of its premiere on Saturday, January 25.
- Two new books will be joining the National Geographic library this spring and they will celebrate green living and the beauty of Italy.
- National Geographic made a slew of announcements in their presentation to the Television Critics Association, including new projects as well as updates and renewals of old favorites.
- Named one of the best movies of the year by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NPR and The Washington Post, The Cave will be premiering commercial-free on National Geographic Saturday, Jan. 25.