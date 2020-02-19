Hulu and ABC Signature Adapting “The Holdout” by Graham Moore to Series

Hulu and ABC Signature have acquired the series rights to brand-new Graham Moore novel The Holdout according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Graham Moore’s ( The Imitation Game ) newest novel, The Holdout

newest novel, The Holdout

Graham Moore will serve as an Executive Producer along with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly of Timberman-Beverly Productions at ABC Studios.

Moore won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Imitation Game

More Hulu News: