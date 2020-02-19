Hulu and ABC Signature Adapting “The Holdout” by Graham Moore to Series

Hulu and ABC Signature have acquired the series rights to brand-new Graham Moore novel The Holdout according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- Graham Moore’s (The Imitation Game) newest novel, The Holdout, was just published, but it’s already being adapted as a series on Hulu by ABC Signature.
- The Holdout is about a woman named Maya Seale who became a lawyer after serving on a jury for a high-profile murder case. Amidst a documentary series that reunites Maya with her fellow jurors, one of them is murdered and the leading suspect is Maya.
- Graham Moore will serve as an Executive Producer along with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly of Timberman-Beverly Productions at ABC Studios.
- Moore won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Imitation Game.
