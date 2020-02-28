Immersive and Frightening “The New Mutants” Experience Coming to SXSW

The New Mutants are coming to SXSW. An immersive, frightening experience inspired by 20th Century Studios’ original horror thriller is set to terrify guests of the film festival this March.

Guests will step into an immersive, frightening experience where nothing is as it seems.

They will be able to journey through a 360° visual environment, a gamified escape room, and an interactive space where their darkest fears will be realized.

Guests will also walk away with customized social content to commemorate their experience.

This new experience will be available from 12 PM to 10 PM on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.

20ths Century Studios’ The New Mutants will hit theaters on April 3.

About The New Mutants:

Twentieth Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee.

The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers.

The Cast:

Maisie Williams

Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlie Heaton

Alice Braga

Blu Hunt

Henry Zaga

