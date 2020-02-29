New Breakfast Offerings Coming to ABC Commissary and the Milk Stand at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World guests have been flocking to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the early morning lately in order to get their boarding groups for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Naturally, that increases the demand for breakfast options in the park and Disney has responded with some new offerings.
- Starting March 1, guests will be able to find breakfast options at the ABC Commissary and in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Milk Stand for a limited time.
- New breakfast options at the ABC Commissary will include:
- Mexican Corn Chilaquiles and Eggs Bowl
- Bakery Sampler
- Shrimp and Southern Grits Bowl
- Fried Chicken and Cinnamon Sugar French Donut Bowl
- Breakfast Charcuterie Platter
- Smashed Avocado Toast and Egg Plate
- Children’s Scrambled Eggs and Sweet Potato Barrels
- Children’s Fried Chicken and Cinnamon-Sugar French Donut
- New breakfast options at the Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will include:
- Saka Farm Egg Bite
- Green Milk Bread Pudding
- Wamba Yogurt Cup
- All of these new breakfast options will be available for a limited time from 8 AM to 10 AM.
