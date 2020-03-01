Photos – New Breakfast Options Arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

With so many guests flocking to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the early morning in an attempt to get a boarding group for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, adding some new breakfast options in the park was a no-brainer. Today, The ABC Commissary and the Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge did just that. Take a look at some of those new options in the photos below.

At the ABC Commissary, guests will find the following new options: Mexican Corn Chilaquiles and Eggs Bowl Bakery Sampler Shrimp and Southern Grits Bowl Fried Chicken and Cinnamon Sugar French Donut Bowl Breakfast Charcuterie Platter Smashed Avocado Toast and Egg Plate Children’s Scrambled Eggs and Sweet Potato Barrels Children’s Fried Chicken and Cinnamon-Sugar French Donut



Mexican Corn Chilaquiles and Eggs Bowl – $9.49

Fried Chicken and Cinnamon Sugar French Doughnut – $8.99

At the the Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests will find the following new options: Saka Farm Egg Bite Green Milk Bread Pudding Wamba Yogurt Cup



Green Milk Bread Pudding – $6.49

All of these new breakfast options will be available for a limited time from 8 AM to 10 AM.

ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news: