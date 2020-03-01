Photos – New Breakfast Options Arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

With so many guests flocking to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the early morning in an attempt to get a boarding group for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, adding some new breakfast options in the park was a no-brainer. Today, The ABC Commissary and the Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge did just that. Take a look at some of those new options in the photos below.
- At the ABC Commissary, guests will find the following new options:
- Mexican Corn Chilaquiles and Eggs Bowl
- Bakery Sampler
- Shrimp and Southern Grits Bowl
- Fried Chicken and Cinnamon Sugar French Donut Bowl
- Breakfast Charcuterie Platter
- Smashed Avocado Toast and Egg Plate
- Children’s Scrambled Eggs and Sweet Potato Barrels
- Children’s Fried Chicken and Cinnamon-Sugar French Donut
Mexican Corn Chilaquiles and Eggs Bowl – $9.49
Fried Chicken and Cinnamon Sugar French Doughnut – $8.99
- At the the Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests will find the following new options:
- Saka Farm Egg Bite
- Green Milk Bread Pudding
- Wamba Yogurt Cup
Green Milk Bread Pudding – $6.49
- All of these new breakfast options will be available for a limited time from 8 AM to 10 AM.
