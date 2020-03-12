First Look at New Disney+ Series, “Disney Insider” Released

As we reported last month, a new docu-series is set to debut on Disney+ that will take us on backstage tours of various projects from the Disney company. Today, we got a first look at what to expect from the new series.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, the folks over at Disney+ released a first look at the recently announced new documentary series coming to the streaming service, Disney Insider.

The first look shows various projects that could be seen in the first episode and beyond, including Katy Perry from American Idol , rehearsal footage likely from the upcoming Cirque Du Soleil production, Drawn to Life , and some computer code that is likely from somewhere at the Pixar Studios. We will know for sure when the series begins streaming later this month.

The first episode is set to debut on the streaming service on Friday, March 20th. The episode will feature Katy Perry taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at the Hawaiian set of American Idol at Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa StarGirl, before getting into the making of the upcoming Pixar film, Onward

