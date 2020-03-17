Disney’s El Capitan Theatre Closes Under Los Angeles Mandate

Los Angeles ordered movie theaters in the city to close starting today through at least March 31st, which includes the Disney owned and operated El Capitan Theatre. The theater’s website has been updated with the following message:
“In response to guidelines issued by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and to keep our guests and staff safe, we are temporarily closing the El Capitan Theatre. Pre-purchased tickets will be refunded. Thank you for your support and understanding – we look forward to seeing you soon!”
Recent Event Coverage from El Capitan Theatre:
- Video/Photos: “Stargirl” Disney+ Original Movie Holds Premiere at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre
- Photos: “Mary Poppins” Screening Hosted by The Walt Disney Archives at El Capitan Theatre
- Photos/Video: Pixar’s “Onward” Arrives at El Capitan Theatre with Ian, Barley, and Guinevere the Van
- Photos: “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” Screening Hosted by Walt Disney Archives at El Capitan Theatre