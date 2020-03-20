ESPN to Run Archived High School Games of Some of Professional Basketball’s Biggest Names

ESPN will bring back the high school appearances of some professional basketball’s biggest names on Saturday, March 21, with a slate of McDonald’s All American Games and Jam Fests of the past. The schedule begins at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and runs until midnight.
- The 18-hour slate of basketball will include previous McDonald’s All American Games and Powerade Jam Fests.
- Some of the biggest names in basketball will be featured, including:
- Carmelo Anthony
- Cole Anthony
- R.J. Barrett
- Kiersten Bell
- Aliyah Boston
- Kobe Bryant
- Vince Carter
- Luol Deng
- Aaron Gordon
- Blake Griffin
- James Harden
- Jordan Horstan
- LeBron James
- Haley Jones
- Kevin Love
- Candace Parker
- Jabari Parker
- Chris Paul
- Paul Pierce
- Cam Reddish
- Derrick Rose
- Jerry Stackhouse
- Isiah Stewart
- Coby White
- Andrew Wiggins
- Zion Williamson
- James Wiseman
- The full schedule is as follows:
Time
Event/Featured Players
6 a.m.
2019 McDonald’s All American Girls Game
Kierstan Bell, Haley Jones, Jordan Horston, Aliyah Boston
7:30 a.m.
2019 McDonald’s All American Boys Game
James Wiseman, Cole Anthony, Isaiah Stewart
9:30 a.m.
2018 McDonald’s All American Boys Game
Zion Williamson, R.J. Barret, Cam Reddish, Coby White
11:30 a.m.
2007 McDonald’s All American Boys Game
James Harden, Derrick Rose, Blake Griffin, Kevin Love
1:30 p.m.
2003 McDonald’s All American Boys Game
LeBron James, Chris Paul, Luol Deng
3:30 p.m.
2019 Powerade Jam Fest
Francesca Belibi, James Wiseman
4:30 p.m.
1993 McDonalds High School All America Slam
Jerry Stackhouse, Charles O’Bannon
5 p.m.
2013 Powerade Jam Fest
Jabari Parker, Andrew Wiggins, Aaron Gordon
6 p.m.
2004 Powerade Jam Fest
Candace Parker, J.R. Smith, Rudy Gay Joe Crawford
7 p.m.
1995 McDonalds High School All America Slam
Vince Carter, Paul Pierce
7:30 p.m.
1996 McDonalds High School All America Slam
Kobe Bryant, Lester Earl, Corey Benjamin, Richard Hamilton
8 p.m.
2003 Powerade Jam Fest
LeBron James, Shannon Brown, Charlie Villanueva
9 p.m.
2018 Powerade Jam Fest
Zion Williamson, Darius Garland, Olivia Nelson-Ododa
10 p.m.
2002 Sprite Slam Jam
Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudemire, JJ Reddick
11 p.m.
2007 Powerade Jam Fest
Blake Griffin, Eric Gordon, Michael Beasley
- This slate of high school programming will run parallel to 11 hours of Classic UFC Fights on ESPN beginning at noon.
- ESPN’s weekend programming schedule also includes a seven-hour Tom Brady Marathon (ESPN) and The Ocho programming (ESPN2) on Sunday, March 22.