ESPN to Run Archived High School Games of Some of Professional Basketball’s Biggest Names

ESPN will bring back the high school appearances of some professional basketball’s biggest names on Saturday, March 21, with a slate of McDonald’s All American Games and Jam Fests of the past. The schedule begins at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and runs until midnight.

The 18-hour slate of basketball will include previous McDonald’s All American Games and Powerade Jam Fests.

Some of the biggest names in basketball will be featured, including: Carmelo Anthony Cole Anthony R.J. Barrett Kiersten Bell Aliyah Boston Kobe Bryant Vince Carter Luol Deng Aaron Gordon Blake Griffin James Harden Jordan Horstan LeBron James Haley Jones Kevin Love Candace Parker Jabari Parker Chris Paul Paul Pierce Cam Reddish Derrick Rose Jerry Stackhouse Isiah Stewart Coby White Andrew Wiggins Zion Williamson James Wiseman

The full schedule is as follows: