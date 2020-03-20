Spider-Man Foils Green Goblin’s Heist in New Hasbro “Bend and Flex” Short

You’ve seen Spider-Man take on the Green Goblin in comics, movies, animated series and just about every possible medium. But you’ve probably never seen it quite like this. Hasbro has released a new “Bend and Flex” short pitting the two old rivals against each other.

This is the third short in Hasbro’s “Bend and Flex” series and it is titled “Bend of the Watch.”

The short animated hasbro figures of Spider-Man and Green Goblin.

Spidey dodges the Goblin’s lasers in order to foil Gobby’s plans for a diamond heist… with a little help.

