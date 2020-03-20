Spider-Man Foils Green Goblin’s Heist in New Hasbro “Bend and Flex” Short

by | Mar 20, 2020 10:44 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

You’ve seen Spider-Man take on the Green Goblin in comics, movies, animated series and just about every possible medium. But you’ve probably never seen it quite like this. Hasbro has released a new “Bend and Flex” short pitting the two old rivals against each other.

  • This is the third short in Hasbro’s “Bend and Flex” series and it is titled “Bend of the Watch.”
  • The short animated hasbro figures of Spider-Man and Green Goblin.
  • Spidey dodges the Goblin’s lasers in order to foil Gobby’s plans for a diamond heist… with a little help.

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • Marvel has announced a new comic series titled W.E.B. of Spider-Man, inspired by the upcoming Disneyland attraction
  • Wondering what’s coming next for Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Mack takes a look at 5 Scarlet Witch comic panels that could make the jump from page to screen.
  • In Marvel’s new comic one-shot “Outlawed,” the New Warriors will step up to mentor the next generation of teenaged heroes, and Marvel recently introduced the new wave of young talent.
  • The Infinity Stones have played a key role in some of the Marvel Universe’s most defining moments, and now they’ve returned in the hands of Marvel’s most popular new characters. The chase for the powerful Infinity Stones will play out in “Infinite Destinies,” launching this summer.
 
 
