Hulu’s “Into the Dark” is Making a Sequel to Their Very Best Episode

The next installment of Hulu and Blumhouse’s horror anthology series Into the Dark will be a sequel to its very best episode (at least according to Mack), “Pooka!.” Hulu released a trailer for the upcoming sequel, titled “Pooka 2: Pooka Lives.”
- “Pooka 2: Pooka Lives” will debut on April 3 exclusively on Hulu.
- The trailer teases a very different story in which Pooka is turned into a meme that eventually somehow comes to life and begins killing.
- The first Pooka story followed a struggling actor who gets a job as a costumed character selling the hottest-selling toy at Christmastime, only the toy has a mind of its own.
