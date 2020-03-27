Hulu’s “Into the Dark” is Making a Sequel to Their Very Best Episode

The next installment of Hulu and Blumhouse’s horror anthology series Into the Dark will be a sequel to its very best episode (at least according to Mack), “Pooka!.” Hulu released a trailer for the upcoming sequel, titled “Pooka 2: Pooka Lives.”

“Pooka 2: Pooka Lives” will debut on April 3 exclusively on Hulu.

The trailer teases a very different story in which Pooka is turned into a meme that eventually somehow comes to life and begins killing.

The first Pooka story followed a struggling actor who gets a job as a costumed character selling the hottest-selling toy at Christmastime, only the toy has a mind of its own.

