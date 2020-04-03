ABC News Live, ABC Owned TV Stations Launch Newly Developed Native and Market Specific Apps

ABC is making it easier for audiences across the country to tap into live news with the launch of new apps available on streaming platforms. ABC News Live and ABC Owned Television Stations are now bringing 24/7 live breaking news, live events and original programming to viewers through newly developed native, and market specific apps.

What’s happening:

ABC News Live has launched new apps on the Android TV and Amazon Fire TV platforms, bringing 24/7 live breaking news, live events and original programming through a newly developed native app.

Additionally, ABC Owned Television Stations are launching native streaming apps across: Android TV Amazon Fire TV Roku platform Apple TV

These local newscasts will provide viewers with breaking news, top videos, weather and more.

ABC News Live:

The new ABC News Live app on Android TV and Fire TV provides viewers with ABC News Special Reports and critical COVID-19 updates with shows including: Pandemic: What You Need to Know anchored by Amy Robach (weekdays, 4 pm ET) ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis (weeknights, 7 pm and 9 pm ET)

Featured programming also includes a growing slate of original documentaries: Guardians of the Amazon The Bomber Modern Baby



Other curated content from ABC News brands includes: World News Tonight with David Muir Good Morning America FiveThirtyEight Nightline

With a new user interface, enhanced programming guide and breaking news push alerts, the ABC News Live app allows users to easily find live updates and coverage of global events, political, health, business, entertainment and lifestyle news content, and more.

The launch on Android TV and Fire TV will be followed by updates to the ABC News apps on the Roku platform and Apple TV in mid-April that will include a change to the ABC News Live branding on connected TV platforms, an updated user interface and more.

ABC News Live can also be found on: Roku Hulu Live Xumo Sling TV Facebook Twitter ABCNews.com ABC News and ABC mobile apps



ABC Owned Television Stations:

Eight ABC owned television stations will also each launch native streaming experiences for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and the Roku platform in their respective markets, totaling 32 platform-native apps.

The apps will elevate the local news experience for viewers in each market with the ability to watch the stations’: Live linear newscasts Breaking news coverage Top stories Weather reports Localish ’s

KABC-TV (Los Angeles) is the first to launch, with a new app now available on Android TV and Fire TV app.

KABC’s Apple TV and the Roku platform apps will launch in early April, with native apps for the seven additional owned stations launching across connected TV platforms later this April.

Content from the ABC owned stations will also be available in ABC News Live, to viewers in the local market.

Users not in the local market will have the option to add content from one or more of eight stations to their ABC News Live experience in the apps settings.

The eight owned stations are: