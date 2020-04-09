Adventures by Disney Cancels All River Cruises Through End of June

Adventures by Disney has cancelled their river cruise itineraries for the entire month of June.
What’s Happening:
- Adventures by Disney has cancelled all of their June river cruise itineraries. The newest batch of cancellations affect the following itineraries:
- Rhine River Cruise: 6/14/20
- Rhine River Cruise: 6/28/20
- Rhone River Cruise: 6/11/20
- Seine River Cruise: 6/11/20
- Danube River Cruise: 6/20/20
- Danube River Cruise: 6/27/20
- Amsterdam Escape: 6/21/20
- Budapest Escape: 6/25/20
- Paris Escape: 6/9/20
- Paris Escape: 6/18/20
- Amsterdam Escape: 7/5/20
- Guests with reservations on the above itineraries will be contacted by Adventures by Disney or their travel agent.
- This decision was made by Adventures by Disney and AmaWaterways with direction from health experts and government officials.
