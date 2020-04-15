Disney Cruise Line Suspends Sailings for Disney Magic Through June 6th

The Disney Cruise Line has cancelled additional sailings for the Disney Magic with departure dates through June 6th.

What’s happening:

With the wellbeing of its guests and team members as its top priority and in line with direction from health experts and government officials, Disney Cruise Line has decided to extend the suspension of Disney Magic departures through Sunday, June 7, 2020.

In light of this cancellation, Disney Cruise Line is offering guests a choice of: 125% future cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date A full refund

The credit has been automatically added to their account.

Affected Disney Cruise Line departures:

May 23 – 7-night Mediterranean

May 30 – 7-night Mediterranean

June 6 – 7-night Mediterranean

