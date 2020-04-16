New #DisneyMagicMoments Video Features Aulani Cast Members Dancing the Aulani Hula

An island getaway sounds nice right about now, and even though vacationing with friends and family is still a way off, the Disney Parks Blog is bringing a little magic to fans at home. Today, they shared a Magic Moment featuring Cast Members from Disney’s Aulani Resort dancing the Aulani Hula.

What’s happening:

The Disney Parks Blog Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Several Cast Members and their families shared home videos of them doing the official Aulani Hula! Take a look:

Did you know?:

Award-winning singer, songwriter, and Hawaiian music professor, Aaron J. Salā composed the lyrics and music for the Aulani Hula.

As for the dance itself, it was choreographed by Kumu Hula Kaleo Trinidad. The dance combined with the song helps everyone to share in the mo‘olelo (story) of a stay at Aulani Resort.

Guests visiting the Resort can learn the Aulani Hula through lessons offered at Pau Hana Room.

Aulani Hula is simple and elegant and is something the whole family can dance together.

More Disney Magic Moments: