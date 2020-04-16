New #DisneyMagicMoments Video Features Aulani Cast Members Dancing the Aulani Hula

An island getaway sounds nice right about now, and even though vacationing with friends and family is still a way off, the Disney Parks Blog is bringing a little magic to fans at home. Today, they shared a Magic Moment featuring Cast Members from Disney’s Aulani Resort dancing the Aulani Hula.
What’s happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared another #DisneyMagicMoments clip, this time from the Cast Members at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa,
- Several Cast Members and their families shared home videos of them doing the official Aulani Hula! Take a look:
Did you know?:
- Award-winning singer, songwriter, and Hawaiian music professor, Aaron J. Salā composed the lyrics and music for the Aulani Hula.
- As for the dance itself, it was choreographed by Kumu Hula Kaleo Trinidad. The dance combined with the song helps everyone to share in the mo‘olelo (story) of a stay at Aulani Resort.
- Guests visiting the Resort can learn the Aulani Hula through lessons offered at Pau Hana Room.
- Aulani Hula is simple and elegant and is something the whole family can dance together.
