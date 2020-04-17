“Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls” Coming Exclusively to ESPN+ on April 19th

Starting this Sunday, ESPN+ will present Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls, a new historical edition of the groundbreaking sports series. This exclusive series will premiere in conjunction with the ESPN Chicago Bulls docuseries, The Last Dance.

What’s happening:

ESPN+ is releasing a new historical edition of the ground-breaking sports analysis series Detail created by the late Kobe Bryant.

Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls will premiere exclusively on ESPN+ this Sunday (April 19) in conjunction with the debut of The Last Dance on ESPN.

Analyzing key games during Chicago's run to their sixth NBA Finals championship, Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls will be hosted by three important members of the team – Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and head coach Phil Jackson.

The trio will provide unique insights into the strategies that made their Bulls one of the greatest teams in sports history.

Produced by Granity Studios Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls will debut one episode every Sunday night from April 19 through May 17.

About the episodes:

The first episode of Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls will feature Jackson breaking down Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals in which the Bulls trounced the Utah Jazz in Chicago 96-54 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Jackson will highlight the critical moments in that game and explain how the "triangle offense" helped drive the Bulls to unprecedented success.

Subsequent episodes of the series will include Rodman analyzing Chicago’s 111-105 regular season win over Dallas on December 29, 1997.

Rodman will share how and why Dallas’ strategy backfired, as he went 9 for 12 from the foul line and collected 27 rebounds to complement Michael Jordan’s 41 points.

Kerr will host an episode to break down Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals, which the Bulls’ won 93-88 at Utah to tie the series 1-1.

Jackson will analyze the deciding Game 6, a tight 87-86 Bulls win that earned Chicago its sixth title and second three-peat championship in eight years.

What they’re saying:

Brian Lockhart, vice president and executive producer, Original Content, ESPN+: “Since the start we’ve been eager to expand Kobe’s concept for Detail across multiple sports with world-class athletes and coaches who bring their own style and unique insights to the game. We’ve done that recently by adding coaching legends Nick Saban Geno Auriemma

About Detail:

Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls adds to an unparalleled lineup of hosts that includes: Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier Women's college basketball head coach Geno Auriemma Head coach Nick Saban

Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios, who was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.

All 50+ episodes of Detail are available to stream exclusively on ESPN+