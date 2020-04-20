Man Arrested For Trespassing in Construction Site at Disney California Adventure

Some folks are having a hard time staying away from the Happiest Place on Earth while it’s currently closed. Perhaps that’s why an 18-year old was arrested for trying to break into part of the Disneyland Resort last night, according to a report from KABC.
What’s Happening:
- Anaheim Police report that they have arrested an 18-year old man, Jeremiah Smith, last night (4/19) after he broke into part of the Disneyland Resort that same night.
- Smith, a transient resident of Anaheim, was spotted climbing over a fence at Disney California Adventure on Sunday night. When authorities responded, he was caught on the scene in a construction site near the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout
- Officers believe that Smith was attempting to steal construction items and equipment. Smith was arrested, cited for trespassing, and then released.
- The construction site that Smith was found in, based on the report, must have been the site of the new Avengers Campus which was scheduled to open in July but has since been delayed.
- Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure closed on March 14th, with the rest of the resort closing shortly afte due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. They have remained closed since and are scheduled to remain closed until further notice.
- Trespassing is, unfortunately, not uncommon in the realm of Disney Parks. Late last year, a cast member and his cousin were arrested after trespassing and stealing props from attractions like the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom. Items have also gone missing and were sold illegally from a closed Epcot attraction, Cranium Command. On the opposite end of the spectrum, “Urban Explorers” like to break into Disney’s closed attractions and areas like Discovery Island, River Country, or the Wonders of Life Pavilion to take photos and video and then post their findings to social media.