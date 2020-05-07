The Voice of Miguel from Pixar’s “Coco” Sings “Proud Corazon” In Newest #DisneySingalong Video

Anthony Gonzalez, the voice of Miguel in Pixar’s Coco, sings today’s #DisneySingalong video with “Proud Corazon” from the film.
#StayHome and watch as #PixarCoco's @AnthonyBGonzal performs "Proud Corazon" for today's #DisneySingalong! ♥️🎶 pic.twitter.com/WAsywhxP90
— Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) May 7, 2020
- Anthony Gonzalez, voice of Miguel in Pixar’s Coco, sings today’s #DisenySingalong on Twitter.
- He chose “Proud Corazon” from the film, which he says is his favorite song in the film because it’s about family.
- Fans will quickly notice that Anthony wears a red hoodie in the video just like Miguel in the film.
