Disney World Resort No Longer Accepting Hotel Reservations for Arrivals Before July 1st

Disney World is no longer allowing Guests to book resort reservations for trips that start prior to July 1st, 2020.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World Resort’s vacation booking system no longer lists resort availability prior to July 1st.
- After the resort closed in mid-March, Guests were able to book trips that would start in June, which is no longer the case.
- The resort has not yet announced a reopening date, although the Disney Springs shopping and dining area will begin a phased reopening on May 20th from third party operating participants.
- Disneyland recently restricted reservations prior to July 1st as well.